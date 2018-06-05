The first episode of the new series pulled in an impressive average of 2.9 million viewers from 9pm.

Love Island ’s return helped break records for ITV2 on Monday night, bringing in the digital channel’s highest overnight ratings ever.

The show peaked at a whopping 3.4m at one point during its 95-minute slot.

The average figure beats the previous record for ITV2, which was set during last year’s series finale when 2.6m watched live.

The number who tuned in to see the series premiere has more than doubled year-on-year, as 1.3m watched the first episode of the 2017 series.

‘Love Island’ was also the most-watched show at 9pm across all channels on Monday night, even beating BBC One and ITV in the slot with a 16% audience share.