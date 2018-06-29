‘Love Island’ Scores Biggest Ever Ratings, Beating ‘Good Evening Britain’ (Sorry, Piers)

The latest episode of ‘Love Island’ was its biggest yet, according to overnight data. And in news that will no doubt thrill Piers Morgan, AKA the show’s most vocal detractor, more people tuned into ITV2 to catch the Islander’s latest antics than those who watched Piers hosting the one-off ‘Good Evening Britain’ over on ITV.

ITV 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack

An average of 3.2 million viewers watched Thursday’s episode of ‘Love Island’, compared to the 3.1 million who tuned into ‘Good Evening Britain’. This meant ‘Love Island’ had an audience share of 17.1% compared to Good Evening Britain’s 16%.

ITV

Close Piers, but no cigar. The ITV2 show has already beaten its 1-day old record of the channel’s most watched programme ever, after Wednesday’s edition pulled in an average of three million viewers. Despite hosting a rival show, ‘Love Island’ was very much a talking point for Piers on the evening version of ‘Good Morning Britain’, thanks to the appearance of Danny Dyer as a guest. Danny’s daughter, Dani, is one of this year’s islanders, and it didn’t take Piers long to try and smooth things over with the ‘EastEnders’ actor after slating this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants.

Piers told him: “Danny, before we go any further, you may have been led to believe from social media that I’ve spent the last three weeks calling every contestant on Love Island a ‘bunch of brain dead zombies.’ “I’d like to clarify that obviously doesn’t include anyone in the villa who is called Dani Dyer, which I believe is your daughter... There’s been a terrible misunderstanding. He added: “She is obviously a shining oasis of intelligence and beauty and grace. I’m sorry. I’m sorry about any misunderstanding that may have arisen.” But an unimpressed Danny hit back, telling him: “Just stop talking Piers. You’re just talking and rambling on.”