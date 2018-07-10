Instagram Aaron Armstrong, whose girlfriend Sophie Gradon died a few weeks ago, has been found dead.

The boyfriend of Love Island star Sophie Gradon has been found dead just days after her funeral, police have said.

The body of Aaron Armstrong, 25, was discovered at his home in Blyth at 12.20pm on Tuesday.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At around 12.20pm on 10 July, police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

The day before his death, Armstrong uploaded a picture to his Instagram account of himself and his late girlfriend.