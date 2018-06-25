Caroline Flack Pays Emotional Tribute To Sophie Gradon On 'Love Island' Spin-Off 'Aftersun'

Caroline Flack paid an emotional tribute to ‘Love Island’ star Sophie Gradon on ‘Aftersun’ on Sunday night.
The series two contestant died last week at the age of 32, and as the spin-off show aired live for the first time since her death, a moment was taken to remember her.
Before one of the commercial breaks, Caroline said: “Before we go, tragically this week we lost a beautiful soul in Sophie Gradon.
“She was a gorgeous person both inside and out... Everyone’s thoughts here at Love Island are with Sophie’s friends and family at this really terrible time.”
The emotional host added: “Sophie we will never forget you.”
The tribute followed a previous on-air dedication on the main show to Sophie, following the news of her death on Thursday.
Bosses also released a statement, which read: “The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.”
Many of Sophie’s fellow Islanders, including Katie Salmon, Olivia Buckland, Cara De La Hoyde and Malin Andersson have shared tributes online as well.
It has also been revealed this year’s Islanders have been informed of Sophie’s death, particularly as contestant Ellie Brown knew her.
The cause of Sophie’s death has yet to be confirmed, with an investigation currently taking place. However, it is not being treated as suspicious.
Her family have since broken their silence on her death, with her cousin paying an emotional tribute on Instagram.
Charlotte Martin wrote: “You were everything I wanted to be and more, the most caring and hilarious person I knew. The beacon of any room you entered and I will remember your smile and laugh forever.”