Caroline Flack Pays Emotional Tribute To Sophie Gradon On 'Love Island' Spin-Off 'Aftersun'

Caroline Flack paid an emotional tribute to ‘Love Island’ star Sophie Gradon on ‘Aftersun’ on Sunday night.

The series two contestant died last week at the age of 32, and as the spin-off show aired live for the first time since her death, a moment was taken to remember her.

Before one of the commercial breaks, Caroline said: “Before we go, tragically this week we lost a beautiful soul in Sophie Gradon.