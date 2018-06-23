Sophie Gradon's Family Break Silence On 'Love Island' Star's Death

The 2016 contestant’s sister posted an emotional tribute to Sophie, after it was confirmed she had died at the age of 32 on Wednesday.

The family of Sophie Gradon have spoken publicly for the first time since the ‘Love Island’ star died earlier this week .

ITV Sophie Gradon died earlier this week at the age of 32

Her family did not issue a statement at the time of her death, but Sophie’s younger sibling, Charlotte Martin, broke their silence on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the two of them as children, she wrote:

“My big sister, Sophie. I love you so much. You will never know how much I idolised you and the ground you walked on.

“Growing up I was always so immensely excited to see you and that never stopped. I’d copy your outfits growing up just to be an ounce as cool as you and talk about you nonstop.”