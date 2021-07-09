ENTERTAINMENT
09/07/2021 11:17 BST

Love Island Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts As Toby Kisses Chloe After Cooling Kaz Romance

The pair locked lips just moments after Toby cooled things with Kaz, who he'd been coupled with since day one.

Love Island fans had a lot to say after Toby Aromolaran cooled his romance with Kaz Kamwi before kissing Chloe Burrows moments later on Thursday night’s episode. 

The semi-professional footballer made the decision after they shared a kiss during a challenge and Chloe then declared an interest in him.

Toby and Kaz had been coupled up since entering the villa last month, but became the second pairing to split, just a day after Aaron Francis dumped Sharon Gaffka

Toby pulled Kaz for a chat around the fire pit, saying the progression of their relationship was “so slow” and said he wanted to get to know Chloe. 

Toby then had a conversation with Chloe before they shared their second kiss.  

Chloe said: “She just said that the way I went about it was a bit sneaky. Kaz was like ‘You could have kissed him anywhere else’ and I was like ‘Okay, well I did fancy him and I want to get to know him and I did what I did.’

“Do you know what, at the end of the day if you genuinely do think you’ve got something with Kaz then you got something with Kaz, you know what I mean?”

ITV
Toby and Chloe first shared a kiss in the challenge

Toby then asked: “What if I’ve got something with you?”

Chloe said: “Yeah, I might have something with you. I think you have something with me, I’m pretty confident. Because I fancy you. What do you wanna do next?”

ITV
They kissed again after Toby cooled things with Kaz

The pair then locked lips before the episode ended, leaving viewers with a lot of thoughts...

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

READ MORE:

Photo gallery Love Island Villa 2021 See Gallery
MORE: uktv uktvreality we love tv love island chloe burrows Toby Aromolaran Kaz Kamwi

Conversations