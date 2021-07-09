Love Island Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts As Toby Kisses Chloe After Cooling Kaz Romance

Love Island fans had a lot to say after Toby Aromolaran cooled his romance with Kaz Kamwi before kissing Chloe Burrows moments later on Thursday night’s episode. The semi-professional footballer made the decision after they shared a kiss during a challenge and Chloe then declared an interest in him. Toby and Kaz had been coupled up since entering the villa last month, but became the second pairing to split, just a day after Aaron Francis dumped Sharon Gaffka.

Toby pulled Kaz for a chat around the fire pit, saying the progression of their relationship was “so slow” and said he wanted to get to know Chloe. Toby then had a conversation with Chloe before they shared their second kiss. Chloe said: “She just said that the way I went about it was a bit sneaky. Kaz was like ‘You could have kissed him anywhere else’ and I was like ‘Okay, well I did fancy him and I want to get to know him and I did what I did.’ “Do you know what, at the end of the day if you genuinely do think you’ve got something with Kaz then you got something with Kaz, you know what I mean?”

ITV Toby and Chloe first shared a kiss in the challenge

Toby then asked: “What if I’ve got something with you?” Chloe said: “Yeah, I might have something with you. I think you have something with me, I’m pretty confident. Because I fancy you. What do you wanna do next?”

ITV They kissed again after Toby cooled things with Kaz

The pair then locked lips before the episode ended, leaving viewers with a lot of thoughts...

Toby and Chloe kissing in the same spot were Toby told Kaz he wanted to fully commit to their relationship... #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/0euhnOYJ9L — teleayo (@teleayo1) July 8, 2021

Chloe trying to hit Toby with the Megan sex appeal and eye contact, you do not have the range darling! #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 8, 2021

the whole of the UK after toby and chloe’s kiss #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/w7BfcYFts2 — Ja💤 (@jazzkight) July 8, 2021

here is a gif of kaz looking absolutely stunning. can't wait for her to find the guy worthy of this. toby's undeserving of all this beauty #loveislandpic.twitter.com/HUJlO7lMNg — Daniellé DASH (@DanielleDASH) July 8, 2021

Toby you've literally just broke it off with Kaz less than a second ago and, this is what you're doing?!!!! I'M FUMING!!!! #LOVEISLANDpic.twitter.com/HbF5VKviKE — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) July 8, 2021

All Kaz has done is hype people up and try to uplift anyone, Toby does not deserve her. #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/ncnxd32aXo — Rachel (@rachel_cn72) July 8, 2021

Toby unfortunately did what a lot of people do when dating: lead someone on. It was obvious he wasn’t sure about Kaz and when he had the opportunity to address it with her, he folded and instead said he was “all in”. He should have kept it 💯 and never said that. #LoveIsland — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) July 8, 2021