‘Love Island’ Spokesperson Responds To Latest ‘Fix’ Claims

A spokesperson for ‘Love Island’ has responded to claims the show is “fixed”, following the publication of details from a “production dossier”.
On Sunday morning, the Sun published a number of allegations about the programme, claiming producers make sure certain Islanders do not go out in the public votes.
According to the paper, the manual recommends producers ensure they have a “safety net” in place for all public votes, in order to make sure key characters remain in the villa.
In response to the allegations, a spokesperson said (via Digital Spy): ″’Love Island’ is not fixed,” a spokesperson told us. “The audience ultimately decide the winner of ‘Love Island’ as the winner is chosen solely by public vote.”
“The terms of all votes are made clear to viewers when the vote is announced and the decision reached, whether by viewers or Islanders or a combination of the two, is the one implemented.”
The Sun also claimed the show’s “I’ve got a text” moments are pretend, alleging that the content of the text is on a PDF script that the Islander reads from, rather than an actual message.
The spokesperson added: “As anyone who watches the show regularly would know, ‘Love Island’ has always been a combination of reality and produced elements that are reactive to what’s happening in the villa, and we have always been completely transparent about this and the way the show is produced.
“This is often acknowledged in the voice over by Iain Stirling.”
This year’s live final will air on Monday night and it’s expected that fan favourites Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham will be crowned winners.
The couple have stuck together ever since pairing up at the start of the series and viewers recently saw Jack ask Dani to move in with him when they return to the UK.
The series has resulted in record-breaking viewing figures for ITV2 and attracted a number of unexpected famous fans, including ‘The Apprentice’ star Claude Littner and MP Jess Phillips.