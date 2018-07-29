‘Love Island’ Spokesperson Responds To Latest ‘Fix’ Claims

On Sunday morning, the Sun published a number of allegations about the programme, claiming producers make sure certain Islanders do not go out in the public votes.

A spokesperson for ‘Love Island’ has responded to claims the show is “fixed”, following the publication of details from a “production dossier”.

According to the paper, the manual recommends producers ensure they have a “safety net” in place for all public votes, in order to make sure key characters remain in the villa.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson said (via Digital Spy): ″’Love Island’ is not fixed,” a spokesperson told us. “The audience ultimately decide the winner of ‘Love Island’ as the winner is chosen solely by public vote.”

“The terms of all votes are made clear to viewers when the vote is announced and the decision reached, whether by viewers or Islanders or a combination of the two, is the one implemented.”

The Sun also claimed the show’s “I’ve got a text” moments are pretend, alleging that the content of the text is on a PDF script that the Islander reads from, rather than an actual message.

The spokesperson added: “As anyone who watches the show regularly would know, ‘Love Island’ has always been a combination of reality and produced elements that are reactive to what’s happening in the villa, and we have always been completely transparent about this and the way the show is produced.

“This is often acknowledged in the voice over by Iain Stirling.”