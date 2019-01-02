Low Sugar Cereals And Other Healthy Breakfasts To Kickstart Your Day

To help us all cut down in 2019, we’ve rounded up some healthy alternative breakfast options.

Eating too much sugar can lead to tooth decay, weight gain and many other negative health outcomes, yet many of us start the day with breakfasts slathered in the sweet stuff.

Children have already consumed 18 years worth of sugar by their 10th birthday, according to new data from Public Health England – and they’re not the only ones who need to cut down.

1. Low Sugar Cereals

Cereal doesn’t have to be off the menu if it suits your morning routine, so find one low in sugar. British Dietetic Association (BDA) spokesperson and paediatric dietitian Aisling Pigott previously told HuffPost UK the best ones are oat-based.

“Weetabix or wholewheat biscuits are great as they tend to be low in sugar and it’s quick and easy,” she said. “This is in comparison to cereals such as Cheerios which are high in sugar.”

Looking at nutritional labels will help you identify which cereals are your best bet. The NHS defines high sugar cereals as anything with more than 22.5g of total sugars per 100g. Low sugar cereals are anything with 5g of total sugars or less per 100g.

Adding fruit to cereal can help low sugar cereal taste sweeter, and also packs in some of your five-a-day.

2. Eggs On Toast

They’re slightly more time-consuming, but eggs on wholemeal toast can be a great alternative for both you and your kids. Eggs are jam-packed with protein, vitamin D vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, folate and iodine.

Charlotte Stirling-Reed, registered nutrition consultant and co-founder of LittleFoodie.org, told HuffPost UK the healthiest way to cook eggs is boiled or poached with very little salt. Alternatively if you prefer scrambled, reduce fat by cooking with semi-skimmed milk and no butter.

3. Porridge And Fruit

An ideal breakfast for kids and adults alike includes some carbohydrates, some protein and some fruit and vegetables, said Pigott.

“The perfectly healthy balanced breakfast would be oats (with nothing added), milk and some fruit on top, such as banana or berries,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be be complicated but that’s a great option and will keep you full through until lunch.”

Try out this banana porridge with raspberries recipe here.