10-Year-Olds In The UK Have Consumed 18 Years' Worth Of Sugar, Figures Show

Children have already exceeded the maximum recommended sugar intake for an 18-year-old by the time they reach their 10th birthday, according to Public Health England.

The figure, based on kids’ total sugar consumption from the age of two, comes as a new Change4Life campaign launches today, supporting families to cut back on sugar and to help tackle growing rates of childhood obesity.

While children’s sugar intakes have declined slightly in recent years, kids are still consuming around eight more sugar cubes each day than they should be – the equivalent of 2,800 excess sugar cubes per year. To help parents manage this, Change4Life is encouraging them to “make a swap when you next shop”.

[Read More: Do you know how much sugar is in these popular children’s snacks?]

“Children are consuming too much sugar, but parents can take action now to prevent this building up over the years,” said Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE. “Change4Life is offering a straightforward solution – by making simple swaps each day, children can have healthier versions of everyday foods and drinks, while significantly reducing their sugar intake.”