The worst of the cold weather has held off until now but the Tuesday is bringing a cooler feel and icy conditions in some parts of England.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to around 5C midweek - a drastic change from milder conditions earlier in the month.

Mark Wilson, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We are having a much colder week this week compared to the last few weeks, but [Tuesday] is going to be the coldest day of this week - as we head towards the latter part of the week, it turns less cold and a bit milder, so after today it won’t get any colder.

“But as we look at the rest of the week, it will stay on the cool side - temperatures close to but slightly below average for the time of the year.”

Tuesday will see highs of between 4 and 6C in the south, with the wind making it feel much colder, the Met Office said.

Overnight and into Wednesday, parts of the south and south west England could see icy conditions thanks to showers during the day and cooler temperatures at night.

“We haven’t got any warnings out so we’re not currently expecting it to be particularly widespread issue, but there will be a few icy patches around tonight,” Wilson added.

By the time Thursday and Friday roll around, the mercury is expected to creep back up to between 8 and 10C which remains below average for this time of the year.