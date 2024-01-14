Luciana Berger Given Labour Role Five Years After Quitting Party

Luciana Berger quit Labour in 2019. Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

Luciana Berger has been given a key role by Labour leader Keir Starmer five years after quitting the party.

The former MP will lead a mental health strategic review ahead of the general election later this year.

Berger left Labour over its “culture of bullying, bigotry and harassment” in 2019 and ended up fighting the election that year for the Liberal Demcrats.

She rejoined last year after Starmer personally apologised for the “intimidation, thuggery and racism” she endured when Jeremy Corbyn was leader.

Speaking at the Jewish Labour Movement conference today, Starmer said she will work with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and shadow mental health minister Abena Oppong-Asare to deliver a long-term cross-government strategy for mental health.

He said: “I am proud to welcome Luciana back. The Labour Party has changed beyond recognition since she was forced out, and we will be a richer party for having her working with us again.

“It will be the mission of my Labour government to make sure fewer lives are lost to suicide, with timely support available to all who need it.

“Luciana is a fierce advocate for mental health and her work will contribute to achieving that mission in government.”

Berger, who was Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree between 2010 and 2019, said: “With Keir Starmer’s leadership, Labour has turned a significant corner. I am delighted to be back working with my party and helping Labour deliver the change our country really needs.”

was one of seven Labour MPs who quit the party in 2019 to form Change UK in protest at Corbyn’s leadership.

She said at the time: “I cannot remain in a party which I have come to the sickening conclusion is institutionally anti-Semitic.”

