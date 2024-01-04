Lucy Hale Celebrates 2 Years Of Sobriety: 'Greatest Gift I’ve Given Myself'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lucy Hale is celebrating another year sans alcohol.

On Tuesday, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum, 34, celebrated two years of sobriety in a heartfelt post on social media.

Hale illustrated with a chart on Instagram that it’s been 24 months, 731 days and 17,523 hours since she’s been booze free. She also posted a quote by novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald which says, in part, that “it’s never too late, or in my case too early, to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit.”

Hale had said in a November episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that her earliest memory of drinking was on a vacation when she was 12.

“This continues to be the greatest gift I’ve given myself. I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realisations,” Hale said in Tuesday’s Instagram post.

She added: “To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted ♥️.”

“The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I’ve hurt, from people who’ve hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much colour and meaning,” the “Bless Myself” singer continued.

After expressing gratitude for all the people she emotionally “connected” with last year, Hale delivered a dose of encouragement to people who are “struggling.”

“Please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone,” the “Puppy Love” actor shared. “There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us.”

Last year, Hale, who previously revealed she got sober in 2021 after getting sick with COVID-19, spoke of her long road to sobriety.