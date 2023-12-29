Emma Stone Reveals This Divisive British Reality Show Has Become Her Go-To Guilty Pleasure

Emma Stone at a London screening of Poor Things earlier this month Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Emma Stone has revealed she has discovered a new favourite guilty pleasure from the world of British telly.

While the Oscar winner has previously made no secret of her love of UK reality shows Made In Chelsea and The Only Way Is Essex, she revealed during an upcoming appearance on Graham Norton’s talk show that things have escalated quite considerably.

“My foray into [British TV] began with The Only Way is Essex of course,” she began. “And then I learned all about Naked Attraction and Gogglebox. I became completely crazy about it.”

Emma went on to share that the two shows air as a “double feature” on American TV, adding: “They are back-to-back so it’s cosy family viewing, followed by nakedness. I love that!”

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson Channel 4

Naked Attraction made its streaming debut across the pond earlier in the year, and quickly garnered a whole new fanbase in America where viewers were gripped and appalled in equal measure, in the same way we all were when the show first started airing in 2016.

The Poor Things star is far from Naked Attraction’s only celeb fan, though.