Anna Richardson Names The Stars Who Told Her They'd Be Up For Celebrity Naked Attraction

Naked Attraction presenter Anna Richardson has revealed a number of celebrities have told her they’d be up for appearing on a star-studded version of the outrageous dating show.

“I’ve bumped into a couple of celebs recently who’ve gone ‘I’d do it!’,” Anna told OK! magazine, naming Blue singer Duncan James as one of them.

She continued: “Duncan James was like, ‘I’m up for it!’, and I was like ‘oh my god!’.

“And the lovely Anna Whitehouse, who does the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast, said to me a couple of weeks ago that she’d do it.”

News presenter India Willoughby previously claimed she’d been approached about appearing on a celebrity special of Naked Attraction in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

However, this was later reportedly shelved as producers “couldn’t get enough people” to take part.

Meanwhile, reality star Lauren Harries took part in an episode of Naked Attraction back in 2019.

Anna has also teased that she still has one other “big dream” when it comes to Naked Attraction, which she’s hosted since it launched in 2016.

“I’d like to do it as a theatre show,” she explained. “I just think there’s a few things that we could do now to move it on and Naked Attraction Mark 2. But we’ll see…”

Earlier this week, Channel 4 was forced to set the record straight after reports in the press claimed that the divisive dating show could be facing the axe amid budget cuts at the station.