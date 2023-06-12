Channel 4 Sets The Record Straight Amid Rumours About Naked Attraction's Future

Anna Richardson strikes a pose on the set of Naked Attraction Channel 4

If your idea of quality telly is sitting down for a night of strangers’ genitals being slowly revealed while they stand idly in colourfully-lit booths then you’re in luck – Naked Attraction isn’t going anywhere.

Amid current budget cuts at Channel 4, the Mail On Sunday reported over the weekend that a number of the broadcaster’s most popular shows were being “axed or delayed”, with Naked Attraction supposedly among those that had been “canned”.

Fortunately, though, the UK’s most revealing dating show is not being axed after all, and it’ll actually be back on our screens in the new year.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Naked Attraction has not been decommissioned and a new series will return to Channel 4 next year.”

Fronted by Anna Richardson, Naked Attraction debuted in 2016, and sees hopefuls looking for love by selecting from a group of nude strangers whose bodies are revealed to them slowly over the process.

Its seventh season began airing earlier this year, with an eighth now confirmed to be airing in 2024.

In 2021, it was revealed that a celebrity version in aid of Stand Up To Cancer had been considered, though these plans were apparently shelved due to a lack of interest from participants.

Other shows named in the Mail’s report included Rescue: Extreme Medics, which the PA news agency claimed would not be returning due to low viewing figures.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is reportedly also not returning, although the latter’s celebrity counterpart will remain with Channel 4.

It was previously reported that a planned reboot of Four Weddings had also been axed by Channel 4, while Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Christmas will be “rested” for a year as part of the broadcaster’s cost-cutting.