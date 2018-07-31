Hampshire Constabulary The man arrested over 13-year-old Lucy McHugh's murder has been released on bail.

A 24-year-old man arrested over the murder of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh has been released on bail and told he must not enter Southampton, police have said.

The man from the city was also arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child. No other arrests have been made.

Lucy’s body was discovered in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday. Police say she was stabbed to death.

Detectives say Lucy left her house in Mansel Road East at 9.30am on Wednesday 25 July.

On Monday, police released images of the type of clothing Lucy was wearing before she was killed.

When Lucy left her house she was wearing a distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.