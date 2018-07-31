A 24-year-old man arrested over the murder of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh has been released on bail and told he must not enter Southampton, police have said.
The man from the city was also arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child. No other arrests have been made.
Lucy’s body was discovered in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday. Police say she was stabbed to death.
Detectives say Lucy left her house in Mansel Road East at 9.30am on Wednesday 25 July.
On Monday, police released images of the type of clothing Lucy was wearing before she was killed.
When Lucy left her house she was wearing a distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.
Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “This investigation very much continues and we really need the help of the community to understand Lucy’s activity in the 24 hours before her body was found.
“We know that this is causing a great deal of concern locally, please be assured we are doing all we possibly can to bring whoever is responsible for Lucy’s death to justice.
“Speculation, particularly on social media, is not helpful and leads to further issues we need to manage. This detracts us from the murder investigation.”
He added: “We will update the community with as much information as we can without compromising the investigation, we really appreciate your support in this.”