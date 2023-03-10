The White Lotus Star Lukas Gage Speaks Out On Chris Appleton Romance Reports

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on Wednesday Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

The White Lotus star Lukas Gage has spoken out on rumours linking him romantically to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

It was recently reported that the American actor – known for playing Dillon in the hit HBO series, as well as his roles in Euphoria, Love Victor and You – was in a relationship with Chris, who is known for his work with stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

The pair have also shared pictures on social media on holiday together in Mexico, and walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Lukas was asked about their photos in Mexico in an interview The New York Times, who suggested people believed the snaps to be a “relationship announcement”.

He did not confirm the reports, and said he was still working out the “weird line” of what to keep private.

“If they want to think that, they can,” he said. “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred.

Advertisement

“It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

Following the publication of the interview, Chris shared a screenshot of it on his Instagram Story and wrote: “Hot & talented @lukasgage.(sic)”