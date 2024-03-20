Lukas Gage Opens Up About His 'Unhinged' Decision to Marry Chris Appleton

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lukas Gage is setting the record straight about his brief, albeit high-profile, marriage to Chris Appleton.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, the White Lotus actor described his decision to wed Appleton after about two months of dating as “one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life.”

“I had a manic episode for six months,” Gage said to host Andy Cohen. “What happened to me? I don’t know, literally, what went through my head. But we live and we learn.”

Gage and Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist known for his longtime association with Kim Kardashian, married in April of last year. Their Las Vegas ceremony was officiated by Kardashian herself and captured for posterity in an episode of The Kardashians that aired in November.

Less than a week after their wedding episode aired, however, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage, citing “irreconcilable differences” for their split.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Gage hinted that he couldn’t discuss many specifics of his divorce from Appleton due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Though Gage dismissed reports that he or Appleton had been unfaithful during their marriage, he nonetheless took a swipe at his ex when he noted that his hair had “never looked worse” during their relationship.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor offered an apology to Kardashian, whom he described as “really sweet,” and Shania Twain, who performed her classic hit song, You’re Still the One, at the wedding reception.

“I mean, we’re still holding on, you’re still the one after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged,” he said. “That was, like, the biggest waste of her time. But I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.”

Though he acknowledged that his short marriage to Appleton was “impulsive,” Gage told Cohen that people shouldn’t expect him to change his approach to romance moving forward.

“That’s kind of how I roll,” he said. “I’ll probably have six other marriages.”

Since the split, Gage has been romantically linked with Federico Debernardi, an Argentinean art dealer. His acting career is once again in high gear, too. This week, he can be seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House, Amazon Prime Video’s remake of the 1989 action thriller starring Patrick Swayze. He also has a recurring role in Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, out next month.