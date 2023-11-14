Chris Appleton Reportedly Files For Divorce From Husband Lukas Gage After 6 Months Of Marriage

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton pictured together in April Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Actor Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton have parted ways after six months of marriage, according to numerous US reports.

On Monday evening, outlets including CNN, TMZ and People magazine claimed to have obtained legal papers revealing that Chris had filed for divorce from his famous husband, citing “irreconcilable differences” as his reasoning.

According to the latter, the pair officially separated on Friday 10 November, with a postnuptial agreement reported to be in place.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both parties for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

While Lukas is best known for his roles in TV shows like The White Lotus, Euphoria, You and The Other Two (in which he played himself), Chris is a celebrity hairstylist to stars including Kim Kardashian.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at an event in September Taylor Hill via Getty Images

The former couple confirmed they were an item in March, and were married a month later.

Chris told Drew Barrymore on her US talk show shortly before the wedding: “I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Footage from the wedding featured in an episode of Kim’s reality show The Kardashians which aired last week.

“I married my first couple, we put so much love in the world,” Kim said during the episode. “I’m so happy for them.”