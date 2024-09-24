Lyle And Erik Menéndez To Tell Their Own Story After Backlash To Netflix's Monsters

(L-R) Lyle and Erik Menendez in court in 1990 via Associated Press

The Menéndez brothers are set to speak on the record about the murders of their parents in a new Netflix documentary.

Following the arrival of the second season of Ryan Murphy’s true crime series Monsters – which centres around the siblings, who are both currently serving a life sentence – it was revealed the two would tell their own stories in a new documentary, titled The Menéndez Brothers.

Debuting on Monday 7 October, the doc uses interviews conducted with both Lyle and Erik Menéndez from prison, as well as family members and other key figures associated with the case.

“Everyone asks why we killed our parents… maybe now people can understand the truth,” one of the brothers is heard saying in a new trailer for the documentary, which debuted on Monday evening.

See the trailer for yourself below:

Lyle and Erik Menéndez claimed during their trial that they killed their parents in self-defence, following years of alleged emotional and physical abuse, which was corroborated by some of their family members.

However, the prosecution argued that they were financially motivated to murder their mother and father.

Since Ryan Murphy’s drama about the brothers premiered, Erik Menéndez has heavily criticised it, accusing the show of perpetuating “horrible and blatant lies” about himself, his brother and the murder of their parents.

Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez and Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” he said in a statement given to his wife.

He added: “I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”