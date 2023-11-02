Original "Wonder Woman" Lynda Carter had high praise for one young celebrity's 70s-style Halloween costume this week. ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

Superhero, meet super model.

While Lynda Carter has seen plenty of Wonder Woman costumes in her days, the actor couldn’t help but give one contemporary celebrity a huge Halloween shoutout for her tribute this year.

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner caught Lynda’s eye after donning a costume that looked like it was plucked straight from the set of the classic 1970s TV show.

Looking Amazonian as ever in an Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, Kendall sported a star-spangled leotard and thigh-high boots while carrying Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth and perching a golden tiara atop big brunette waves.

Kendall Jenner Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Lynda quickly co-signed the cover girl’s look in an Instagram comment and a post on her Instagram Story.

Channeling reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner’s wisdom, Lynda told Kendall: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie” ― a cheeky reference to an iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians meme.

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s infatuation with the DC comic book character goes way back.