Madonna Shares Rare Photo With All Six Of Her Children At Hospital Named After Her Daughter, Mercy

Madonna has shared a photograph with all six of her children, during a visit to a Malawi hospital named after her daughter, Mercy James.
The family made the trip to Blantyre, Malawi, to mark a year since the pediatric hospital opened.
Posting the picture on Instagram, Madonna wrote: “Tree of Life..... Mercy James Pediatric Hospital! One Year Later! #everythingislove #malawi art work by @jacarandaschoolfororphans.”
In the snap, she’s standing between David Banda and Mercy, both 12, who are flanked by 21-year-old Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, 17. Twins Esther and Stella, 5, stand in front of Madonna.
Madonna’s four adopted children were all born in Malawi and the hospital was opened by the singer’s charity, Raising Malawi, last year.
She also shared a selection of other photos from the trip on Instagram:
Madonna and her four youngest children currently live in Lisbon, where her son David plays football for Benfica’s youth team.
The ‘Living For Love’ singer is currently working on a follow-up to her 2015 release ‘Rebel Heart’ and she’s tweeted a handful of cryptic updates on her new music.