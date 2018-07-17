Madonna Shares Rare Photo With All Six Of Her Children At Hospital Named After Her Daughter, Mercy

Madonna has shared a photograph with all six of her children, during a visit to a Malawi hospital named after her daughter, Mercy James.

The family made the trip to Blantyre, Malawi, to mark a year since the pediatric hospital opened.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Madonna wrote: “Tree of Life..... Mercy James Pediatric Hospital! One Year Later! #everythingislove #malawi art work by @jacarandaschoolfororphans.”