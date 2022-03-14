Madonna on stage at the VMAs in 2021 John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Madonna has revealed she has been inked for the fourth time.

The Queen of Pop was 62 years old when she had her first tattoo in December 2020, having all six of her children’s initials permanently etched on the inside of her wrist.

Since then, she’s gone under the needle three more times, unveiling the results of her fourth tattoo on her Instagram story on Monday morning.

Showing off the fresh ink, the chart-topping star – who has been a student of Kabbalah since the 1990s – revealed she’d had a design of the Tree Of Life, which is associated with various mystical traditions, added to the same wrist as two of her other tats.

Madonna posted this snap of her freshly-inked wrist on Instagram Madonna/Instagram

The Tree Of Life diagram shows 10 circles, representing different archetypes, connected by 22 lines.

Referencing the spiritual book Ten Luminous Emanations, which features the same design on its cover, Madonna wrote: “10. Luminous Emanations In Which GOD. Becomes Manifest.”

Madonna previously included a similar design in the programme for her 2004 Reinvention Tour, and referenced the Tree Of Life in the lyrics of her single Nothing Fails.

Madonna performing during the Eurovision final in 2019 Michael Campanella via Getty Images

Madonna’s additional tattoos include a letter “X”, alluding to her 14th studio album Madame X, and the Hebrew word for “kissed”.

The Into The Groover singer previously shared a video of herself getting her third tattoo on her Instagram page.

Madonna recently announced she’d be launching a new project in 2022 to commemorate 40 years since the release of her debut single, Everybody.

To mark the anniversary, Madonna will be “personally curating expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums” and “introducing unique releases for special events”.