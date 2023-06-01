Madonna And Sam Smith Send Fans Into A Frenzy With Epic Announcement

Madonna and Sam Smith Getty Images

Madonna and Sam Smith have announced they are coming together for a brand new track set to be released this month.

In what could soon be hailed the collaboration of the year, the Queen Of Pop and the Stay With Me Singer have joined forces for the song, titled Vulgar.

Announcing the exciting venture on Instagram, Madonna posted a black and white photo which was split in half and featured two people wearing corsets.

The artists’ initials, “S & M” was brandished over the image in a purple font.

Captioning her post, Madge wrote: “VULGAR…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith.”

Fans are already going wild for the hotly anticipated summer banger, with one commenting on the post: “THANK YOU QUEEN MOTHER!”

“SO EXCITED 😍”, cried another fan, while a third said: “This is awesome news!

I can’t wait to hear VULGAR!!”

Madonna and Sam’s collaboration comes just months after Sam had tongues wagging following their performance at the Grammys alongside Kim Petras.

Taking to the stage to perform their smash single Unholy, Sam leaned into the hellish vibe and dressed up as a devil.

As luck would have it, Madonna introduced Sam and Kim’s performance, with the Holiday singer describing the duo as “two incredibly talented artists” who were “forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it.”

Speaking to the crowd, Madonna said: “You guys need to know ― all you troublemakers out there ― you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed.

“You are seen, you are heard and, most of all, you appreciated.”

Just last week, Sam teased fans with a “surprise” at one of their gigs at Manchester AO Arena, which appeared to suggest that Madonna would be joining them on stage.

Sadly though, the singer was forced to end the concert mid-show after the fourth song due to a vocal cord injury.