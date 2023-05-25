'Heartbroken' Sam Smith Apologises As Manchester Show Is Cut Short After Just Four Songs

Sam Smith has issued an apology to fans after cutting short the latest show on their Gloria world tour in Manchester just four songs into the set.
On Wednesday, the Unholy singer teased a new collaboration with Madonna, who introduced their performance at the Grammys earlier in the year.
Shortly after this, they told their fans in Manchester to stick around at the end of the show as Unholy – which usually closes the set – “won’t be the last song”.
However, that’s not quite what went down.
Instead, after performing four songs, Sam apparently left the stage and did not return, leaving fans a little confused.
After around 20 minutes, the audience was then told that due to “issues with their voice”, Sam had made the decision not to continue with the set.
Hours after the show came to an abrupt end, Sam shared a lengthy apology on their Instagram story.
Addressing their “dearest sailors” (their nickname for their fanbase), Sam wrote: “I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.
“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.
“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.
“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all.”
They concluded: “I love you all, I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry.”
Sam is currently scheduled to perform in Glasgow on Thursday evening, with the tour’s final UK show due to take place on Saturday in Birmingham.