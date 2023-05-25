'Heartbroken' Sam Smith Apologises As Manchester Show Is Cut Short After Just Four Songs

Sam Smith performing in Paris earlier this month Kristy Sparow via Getty Images

Sam Smith has issued an apology to fans after cutting short the latest show on their Gloria world tour in Manchester just four songs into the set.

On Wednesday, the Unholy singer teased a new collaboration with Madonna, who introduced their performance at the Grammys earlier in the year.

Shortly after this, they told their fans in Manchester to stick around at the end of the show as Unholy – which usually closes the set – “won’t be the last song”.

However, that’s not quite what went down.

Instead, after performing four songs, Sam apparently left the stage and did not return, leaving fans a little confused.

After around 20 minutes, the audience was then told that due to “issues with their voice”, Sam had made the decision not to continue with the set.

Really odd night at Sam Smith's Manchester show. Brilliant vocals & great energy for a handful of songs, a promise of an exclusive of a new song at the end. A few songs in, the stage goes black before house lights come up and it's announced that the show's cancelled. — Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) May 24, 2023

Approximately less than 10 minutes before @samsmith cancelled the #Manchester show lastnight. Teasing us with a special surprise performance of their new song. The only surprise we got was the show ending after 4 songs 😭… pic.twitter.com/LTdmhMdzeW — Luke 🤍 (@ariana_fan452) May 25, 2023

Sam smith show in Manchester has been cancelled due to their voice - hope everything is okay @samsmith #samsmith #aoarena #manchesterarena pic.twitter.com/HYP9dIz4JV — William Byrne 🌹🇪🇺 (@williambyrne_) May 24, 2023

#samsmith I hope they are OK 🙏 they finished with 'I'm too good at goodbyes' and that was it. We were in darkness for around 20 mins and then it was announced the show is cancelled. Vocal issues, apparently, but they were amazing! 😢 #manchester — Nicola Fogg (@NicolaFogg) May 24, 2023

Hours after the show came to an abrupt end, Sam shared a lengthy apology on their Instagram story.

Addressing their “dearest sailors” (their nickname for their fanbase), Sam wrote: “I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all.”

They concluded: “I love you all, I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry.”