Madonna Serves Up a ‘F**k Trump’ Cake With A Side Of Scathing Commentary

Madonna didn’t sugarcoat her feelings as she revealed her utter disgust at President-elect Donald Trump’s looming return to the White House in her Instagram stories.

The pop star on Thursday first shared the picture of a cake with “Fuck Trump” written on top.

“Stuffed my face with this cake last night!” she captioned the image.

Then, the singer shared a picture of herself and said: “Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy.”

Pop star Madonna has long been a critic of Donald Trump. PABLO PORCIUNCULA via Getty Images

Madonna has criticised Trump for years.

During his 2016 campaign, she shared video online of a Trump piñata being battered and criticised his sons (Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump), asking “How Big of. Pussy Do you have to BE to kill this Noble Animal for sport” after images of them posing with a dead leopard resurfaced.

When Trump did win eight years ago, she said it felt “like women betrayed us” with their support for him, and the following year she likened the heartbreak she experienced following Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump to a breakup.

Midway through Trump’s first term, Madonna revealed how Trump’s presidency (and her son’s fledgling soccer career) prompted her to move to Portugal. “I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute ― as you know, this is not America’s finest hour,” she said.