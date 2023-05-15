Mae Muller Speaks Out After Eurovision Disappointment: 'Not The Result We Hoped For'

United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller reacts during voting in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Mae Muller has addressed the disappointing result for the UK at this year’s Eurovision, after she wound up second-from-bottom at Saturday’s Song Contest final.

The singer took to the stage in Liverpool to perform her song I Wrote A Song, but finished 25th, claiming just 24 points.

Mae was not able to continue to the UK’s reversal of fortunes following 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder’s success, with Germany the only nation to finishing below the UK, on 18 points.

After Mae was seen looking visibly disappointed as the results came in on Saturday, she later tweeted: “I just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey.

“Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

She later posted on Instagram, adding: “I will remember the energy in that room forever!!! can’t wait to see you all again soon, i had a fucking fabulous time.”

Ultimately, it was Sweden’s Loreen with her song Tattoo, who won the competition with 583 points on the leaderboard, while also making Eurovision history as the only the second act ever to win the contest twice.

It’s not all bad news for Mae, however, as she won a wave of support on Twitter after the result on Saturday night.

I Wrote A Song is also on course to crack the top 10 in this week’s Official Singles Chart.