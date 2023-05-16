Mae Muller Proves She's Still Got A Sense Of Humour About Coming Second To Last At Eurovision

Mae Muller Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Mae Muller may have had a disappointing night at Eurovision, but her sense of humour is still very much in tact.

The I Wrote A Song singer has poked fun at her result for the UK at Saturday’s Song Contest in a hilarious TikTok.

Mae finished second from bottom of the leaderboard over the weekend, taking home just 24 points despite the hype around her entry.

After admitting it was “not the result we hoped for”, Mae later took to TikTok to take the mick out of herself, in a way her social media followers have come to expect from the star.

Captioning the video “when someone asks me how well I did at Eurovision”, she then lip-syncs to an audio clip, which says: ”Well... Well... Next question! See ya!”

The clip was soon picked up by Instagram meme account Love Of Huns, with Mae commenting under the video: “I got posted on love of huns, so who is the real winner really??? (me x).”

After Mae was seen looking visibly disappointed as the results came in on Saturday, she later tweeted: “I just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey.

“Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

Ultimately, it was Sweden’s Loreen with her song Tattoo, who won the competition with 583 points on the leaderboard, while also making Eurovision history as the only the second act ever to win the contest twice.