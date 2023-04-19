Far-right representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) inspired disbelief with her response Tuesday to Dominion Voting Systems’ massive $787 million (£634 million) settlement with Fox News in its defamation suit against the conservative network.
Fox admitted to broadcasting falsehoods in a statement released after settling the case moments before it went to trial. It centred on baseless claims made on air by some Fox personalities that Dominion’s voting machines somehow flipped the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.
Conspiracy theory-endorsing Greene tweeted this questionable take on the outcome:
“We have food critics that criticise restaurants, consumer reports that criticises products, auto critics that criticise automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company, but you can’t criticise a voting machine company or you’ll get sued for millions and millions of dollars.”
Read the tweet here:
Critics accused the extremist congresswoman of gaslighting and spelled out the difference between criticism and lies: