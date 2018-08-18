Google Street View The incident occurred on Thursday along Romford Road in Newham, east London (file photo).

A man has been charged with assault and possession of a firearm with criminal intent over an incident that left two police officers injured in east London.

Nanikutomisa Mpelenda, 25, of Huxley Road, Leyton, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

He also faces charges of obstructing a drugs search and driving while uninsured after he was arrested following a vehicle stop in Romford Road, Newham, on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Footage posted online that shows bystanders cheering and laughing during the incident has been condemned by a senior officer.