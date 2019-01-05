A 26-year-old man is ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital having sustained multiple stab wounds in London.

The incident took place on Field Road, Newham, East London.

Police attended the scene at 2.15pm, along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A Met Police spokesperson told HuffPost UK: ” A man [no further details] has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He is currently in custody.



“Officers from North East Area Command Unit are investigating.“

The victim has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.



Enquiries are ongoing.