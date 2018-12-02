Man, 40, Arrested After Attack On Paramedics Left Ambulance Smashed

SWNS The incident happened last week in the Handworth area of Birmingham.

A patient attacked paramedics who were trying to treat him before he smashed their ambulance windows and assaulted a police officer.

The emergency crew were forced to cower in their ambulance and call for help after being chased into the vehicle by the man they were tending to.

They had responded to a 999 call just before 7am on Thursday in the Handworth area of Birmingham.

Shocking pictures show the damage caused to the West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle during the terrifying ordeal.

A 40-year-old man, of no fixed address, was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, malicious communications and two counts of assault.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues to reports of an assault in Heathfield Road, Handsworth, at 7.30am this morning.

“It is believed a paramedic was pushed by a member of the public who then threw an object at the ambulance damaging the glass.

“A police officer was later kicked in her leg and had her fingers twisted when making the arrest.

“Fortunately the police officer and paramedic were not seriously injured in this assault.”

Anthony Marsh, Chief Executive of the West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Although physically unhurt, this must have been a terrifying ordeal for our staff.

“We will provide support for them going forwards but this is something that simply should not happen.

“No one deserves to be assaulted, but our staff are there to help people in their hour of need; they are there to protect and save the lives of the public.

Stuart Gardner, Chair of the Staff Side Union , added: “We will work with the Trust to push for charges to be brought against this individual and should he be convicted, we hope that the courts will use the full powers now in place through the new Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 to hand down a punishment that will not leave ambulance staff feeling let down.

“The public have made their feelings known about such cases and we hope the courts will take that on board.”

The crew changed vehicle and continued with the rest of their shift.