Man And Woman Deny Female Genital Mutilation Of Girl, 3

A man and a woman have pleaded not guilty to the female genital mutilation (FGM) of a three-year-old girl.

The Ugandan woman, 36, and a Ghanaian man, 43, both from east London appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.

They are each charged with FGM and failing to protect a girl from risk of genital mutilation on 28 August last year.

The pair appeared before Judge Ann Molyneux QC for a hearing to set a timetable for the case.

The woman sat in the dock wearing a pink patterned headscarf and grey top while the man appeared via video link from Thameside jail.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The judge set a three-week trial for 14 January and remanded them in custody.

A further hearing is due to take place on October 9.