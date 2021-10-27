Man Arrested Over 'Threatening And Abusive' Calls To Labour's Angela Rayner

Leon Neal via Getty Images Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyme, is currently away from parliament following the loss of a loved one.

A man has been arrested for sending a string of threatening and abusive phone calls to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

A 52-year-old man was arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Wednesday morning on suspicion of malicious communications.

Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyme, is currently away from parliament following the loss of a loved one.

The arrest relates to a number of abusive phone calls she received on October 15, GMP said. The man was was later bailed pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson for Rayner said: “Angela and her staff have received a number of threatening, malicious and abusive communications in recent weeks.

“We are working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice and Angela would like to thank the police for their work during these investigations.

“Abuse and threats of this nature don’t just have an impact on Angela but also on her family, her children and her staff who are on the receiving end of these communications.“

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean of GMP’s Tameside district said: “Abusive, threatening or bullying behaviour towards anyone is completely unacceptable and we will always do what we can to ensure those responsible are identified and held accountable for their behaviour.

“Although we have arrested one man our investigation very much remains ongoing and we will continue to pursue all available lines of enquiry to identify all those responsible.”

The arrest comes in the context of increasing concern over MPs’ safety following the killing of Tory MP David Amess at a constituency surgery two weeks ago.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with Amess’s murder.