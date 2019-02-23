A man has today been charged with the murder of Bright Akinleye in Camden on Monday.

Tashan Brewster, 30, of Kennington Park road, south-east London, was arrested on Wednesday.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court later that same day where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on a date to be confirmed.

Two other males, arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail to a date in late March.

Four men and seven women, aged from 19 to 28 - who were arrested on Monday at an address in Camden on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail to also return on a date in mid-March.

Police are appealing for witnesses. anyone who witnessed this incident or the events immediately following the attack, is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0400, on 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.