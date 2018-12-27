Man Rushed To London Hospital After 'Corrosive Substance' Thrown On Face

A man has been rushed to hospital after a suspected acid attack in a north London high street.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 02:34 on Thursday to initial reports of a stabbing in Stoke Newington High Street.



Officers attended and found a 21-year-old man who had been assaulted, with a corrosive substance thrown over his face and cuts to his hand believed to have been caused by a knife.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard told HuffPost UK: “The man has been taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are not being treated as life threatening or life-changing.“



The London Fire Brigade were also in attendance.



No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.