PA Wire/PA Images Katie Piper attending the We Day UK charity event and concert, at The SSE Arena, London in March.

Katie Piper’s acid attacker is being considered for parole as the presenter prepares to debut on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The Parole Board said on Friday that a panel is expected to make a decision in “the coming weeks” over Stefan Sylvestre, who has spent nine years in jail after receiving a life sentence.

Sylvestre left Piper partially blind, with severe scarring to much of her body after throwing sulphuric acid at her face on the orders of her former partner.