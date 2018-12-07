Man Suing Scotland Yard After Name Appeared On Leaked Gangs List

A man is suing the Metropolitan Police claiming that his safety has been compromised after the force’s gang matrix was reportedly leaked online – with his name and address on it.

The data breach happened in 2017 and was revealed in September 2018.

A relative of the 28-year-old obtained the information and sent it to him on WhatsApp.

He said he feared for his safety and claims panic alarms have been installed at the home he shares with his parents and child.

Pages from Scotland Yard’s gangs matrix, which includes the names and suspected gang affiliations of more than 3,000 people, were photographed and circulated on social media.

The database was established following the 2011 London riots and uses intelligence including history of violent crime, entries on social media and information from authorities including local councils to identify gang members.

It is shared with agencies including social services, housing authorities and education staff.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is carrying out an investigation into Newham Council over the alleged breach, which was first reported in November.

A review said a copy of the Met’s Gang Matrix was lost by an “unknown professional”, picked up by a member of the public, “photographed and shared on social media” and then “accessed by unknown individuals”.

HuffPost UK has approached the council for comment.