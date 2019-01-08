Man To Stand Trial Over New Year's Day Murder Of Charlotte Huggins

PA Wire/PA Images Charlotte Huggins is believed to have been the first person killed in London in 2019

A man accused of murdering of a mother-of-one on New Year’s Day will face trial in July.

Charlotte Huggins, 33, is believed to have been the first person killed in London in 2019 when she was stabbed to death in Camberwell early on January 1.

She was found at a property in John Ruskin Street at around 4.20am.

Paramedics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination showed she had suffered a single stab wound.

Michael Rolle, 34, from Dulwich, in south east London, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink from Thameside prison on Tuesday charged with her murder.

He spoke only to confirm his name and age during the hearing.

Judge Wendy Joseph set a trial date of July 1, with a time estimate of two weeks.

Rolle, who will next appear at court on March 26 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, was remanded in custody.