Man Who Lost Most Of His Penis To Flesh-Eating Superbug Wins Six-Figure Payout

A cancer patient who lost most of his penis to a flesh-eating superbug after routine surgery has won a six-figure payout.

Andrew Lane, 63, contracted the potentially fatal infection necrotising fasciitis following an operation to remove his prostate gland in March 2013.

His bowel was punctured during the procedure but staff at Southend Hospital in Essex only noticed the injury six days later, his lawyers said.

Lane, from Thurrock in Essex, was rushed to theatre but the damage caused by the infection was so severe that he was left with just an inch-and-a-half of his penis.

He was also forced to have the contaminated tissue covering his stomach removed, which he said has left him looking “nine months pregnant”.

Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has admitted there was a delay in diagnosing Lane’s condition and the case was settled in July for an undisclosed sum, lawyers Slater and Gordon said.