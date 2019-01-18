Man With 'Large Knife' Arrested At Dartford Train Station

A man brandishing what witnessed described as a ‘sword’ has been arrested at Dartford train station.

Shortly before 12.45pm on Friday, officers from British Transport Police and Kent Police were called to Dartford station after reports of a man in possession of a large knife.

Police officers quickly arrived on the scene and detained a man on the platforms of the station.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.