Manager Of Rishi Sunak's Favourite Football Team Delivers Brutal Snub To PM

Rishi Sunak watched his team Southampton take on Plymouth Argyle.

The manager of Rishi Sunak’s favourite football team has delivered a brutal snub to the prime minister.

Sunak was at the St. Mary’s Stadium yesterday to cheer on Southampton as they beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1.

But speaking afterwards, Southampton boss Russell Martin said he had “no interest” in meeting the PM.

Sunak has often spoken about his love for the Saints, who are currently third in the Championship.

He was pictured being greeted by fellow supporters at yesterday’s match.

In his post-match interview, Martin was asked if the prime minister had come down to meet the team after the game.

The manager replied: “He might have come down, I’ve got no interest in saying ‘hello sir’. How’s that for honesty?”

Russell Martin is an absolute legend 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Martin was praised on social media for his comments.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) described him as “an absolute legend”.