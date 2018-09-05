Man's Wallet Stolen As He Suffered Fatal Heart Attack At Train Station

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man’s wallet was stolen as he suffered a fatal heart attack at a train station.
British Transport Police launched an appeal to trace a man photographed at Hastings station in East Sussex on August 28, who officers believe might be able to “assist” with their investigation.
The 66-year-old victim was at the station when he suffered a cardiac arrest at about 10.23pm, BTP said.
He was treated by paramedics, but later died and while suffering the attack his wallet was stolen, BTP said.
Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact BTP on 0800 405040 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.