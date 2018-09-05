A teenager from Hertfordshire has admitted making bomb threats to thousands of schools and a United Airlines flight travelling from the UK to San Francisco last month.

George Duke-Cohan was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty at Luton Magistrates Court to three counts of making hoax bomb threats.

The 19-year-old sent bomb threats that resulted in over 400 schools being evacuated in March 2018.

Duke-Cohan was arrested just days later, but the following month, while still under investigation, he sent a mass email to schools in the UK and US claiming that pipe bombs had been planted on the premises.

On 9 August, the hacker group known as ‘Apophis Squad’ claimed on Twitter that flight UAL 949 had been grounded due to their actions, but it was in fact a threat by Duke-Cohan who was then on pre-charge bail for the school threats.

The teenager had called in threats to the United Airlines flight via San Francisco Airport and their Bureau police.

In a recording of one of the phone calls which was made while the plane was in the air, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said Duke-Cohan “takes on the persona of a worried father and claims his daughter contacted him from the flight to say it had been hijacked by gunmen, one of whom had a bomb”.

The NCA released a recording of the call on Tuesday following Duke-Cohan’s court appearance.