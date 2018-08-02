Margaret Hodge Vows To Fight 'Tooth And Nail' Against Anti-Semitism In Labour

Margaret Hodge has said she will fight “tooth and nail” against anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

The veteran MP Jewish is facing disciplinary action after she confronted Jeremy Corbyn in parliament and accused him of being a racist and an anti-Semite.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Woman’s Hour on Thursday, Hodge said three weeks on she still had “no idea” what the specific allegations were against her or what the procedure was.

Labour has been tipped into crisis this week following a barrage of allegations of anti-Semitism.

Corbyn has apologised for sharing a platform with people who reportedly compared Israel to the Nazis. Labour has also denied Corbyn himself compared the actions of Israelis to those of the Nazis in a 2010 speech.