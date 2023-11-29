Margot Robbie Pays Homage To Another Vintage Barbie With Classic Red Carpet Look

Margot Robbie Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Margot Robbie perfectly channeled a Barbie-inspired retro look at the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday.

The Oscar nominee stunned in a black strapless gown by Prada that featured a sheer cape with a bow. She accessorised the look with large pearl earrings, a gold clutch and black peep-toe heels.

Advertisement

She teamed up with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to create the look, which was inspired by the 1964 Black Magic Ensemble Barbie doll.

Margot explained to People in an interview on the award show’s red carpet that her retro look had ties to Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie.

“This look was Ruth [Handler’s], the creator of Barbie’s, favourite Barbie look,“ she said, after sharing that she didn’t have a favourite Barbie look of her own.

“This is a Barbie from 1964 and Ruth Handler said it was her favourite.”

Margot at the Gotham Awards on Monday via Associated Press

Advertisement

Margot starred as the lead Barbie in the recent movie of the same name, which became the highest-grossing film of 2023 after it hit cinemas over the summer.

The actor rocked several show-stopping Barbie-inspired outfits during the press tour for the Greta Gerwig-directed film, and has continued to wear more fun looks since the movie’s summer premiere.

Margot, who also serves as a producer on the film, told The Associated Press earlier this month that she didn’t think it was likely that there will be a Barbie sequel, despite the movie’s massive box office success.

“Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next,” she said, adding that she believe’s the movie’s success proves that original films “can still hit huge at the box office.”

She added: “And just because there’s a female lead, doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”