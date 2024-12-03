Margot Robbie Reveals Surprising Truth Behind Her Wolf Of Wall Street Nude Scene

Margot Robbie Jordan Strauss via Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Margot Robbie has revealed she was adamant she should appear nude in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

The 2013 drama was the big break for the former Neighbours star and future Oscar nominee, in which she appeared as Nadine Macaluso, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character.

In one key scene of the film, Margot appears nude, and revealed during a new interview with the podcast Talking Pictures that she refused to do the sequence any other way – even after director Martin Scorsese offered her the chance to wear a robe instead.

Advertisement

“That’s not what she would do in that scene,” she said of her character. “The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked – that’s the card she’s playing.”

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf Of Wall Street Moviestore/Shutterstock

Margot previously admitted in 2022 that she’d been “very, very nervous” about the scene, revealing to Bafta she even snuck in some tequila shots before filming began.

But it turns out her nude scene wasn’t the only time Margot took the reins while making The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in her conversation with Talking Pictures, she revealed she went off script during her initial screen test with Leonardo, when the two were supposed to share a kiss.

“I thought, I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all of my friends this’,” she recalled. “And then I thought… ‘nah’. And just walloped him in the face.”

She continued: “It was dead silence for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds. Then they just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said ‘That was great’.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m going to get arrested, I’m pretty sure that’s assault, battery’.”

Margot and Leonardo on set with director Martin Scorsese Appian Way/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Three years after The Wolf Of Wall Street, Margot appeared as Harley Quinn in the DC movie Suicide Squad, and went on to score her first of three Oscar nominations for her performance in the biopic I, Tonya.

Advertisement