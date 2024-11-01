We Can't Stop Watching Mariah Carey's Ridiculous New Video Decreeing 'It's Time' To Get Festive

Mariah Carey on stage in 2017 via Associated Press

Mariah Carey wasted absolutely no time in telling everyone that the moment to start getting in the festive mood has officially arrived.

At one minute past midnight the day after Halloween, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer kept up her yearly tradition of posting an elaborate video on social media, all with the intention of letting everyone know that “it’s time”.

This year’s video begins with Mariah channelling the legendary character Morticia Addams, Tango-ing around a spooky mansion in full costume to what we can only describe as a Strictly-fied version of her iconic festive hit.

At the end of the video, Mariah pulls a lever that turns the celebrations from Halloween to Christmas, with even her Tango partner being transformed from Gomez Addams into a happy snowman.

Ridiculous? Yes, but we wouldn’t want her any other way.

Check out Mariah’s latest efforts for yourself below:

Mariah’s now-annual “it’s time” videos are usually preceded by a similar “not yet” clip, and this year was no exception.

Shared at the beginning of October, the video saw Mariah questioning what the “rush” to celebrate Christmas was all about, after correcting a pilot who remarked that she was aboard a flight “to the North Pole”.

And because it’s practically international law at this point to not start getting in the Christmas spirit until Mariah Carey says so, her devoted Lambs were over the moon at her latest video (particularly now spooky season is over for another year)...

Although Mariah’s most popular festive connection is her number one hit All I Want For Christmas Is You, she actually has two Yuletide albums and a string of Christmas specials and tours to her name.

Back in 2020, she and fellow divas Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson even teamed up for a reimagined version of Mariah’s Christmas hit Oh Santa.