Mariah Carey Declares 'It's Time' To Get Festive In What's Undoubtedly Her Most Extra Video Yet

Twitter/Mariah Carey

At this stage, it’s become something of a tradition that the second Halloween is over, we head over to Mariah Carey’s socials to see how she’s ringing in a new festive season.

For the past few years, the pop icon has wasted precisely zero time in officially declaring “it’s time” to start getting Christmassy (even if it is literally the first day of November), which is usually accompanied with a specially-recorded camp video.

Well, we’re happy to report, 2022 is no exception. And this year’s just might be her most extra hour.

In the wee small hours of Tuesday morning, Mariah shared a clip of herself bidding farewell to Halloween, riding a Peloton exercise bike in a full leather-look catsuit and witch’s hat, surrounded by pumpkins and laughing maniacally to herself.

You know, as you do.

When the calendar flips to 1 November, however, she suddenly pans to the technicolour Christmas Mimi we all know and love, switching her bike for a reindeer which she’s seen riding in full Santa attire, singing the words “it’s time!” in her signature whistle tone.

And can you guess what song comes in at that moment…?

Mariah’s hit All I Want For Christmas Is You has become a modern-day festive staple since its release in 1994.