Mariah Carey Says She's Never Heard Of This 1 Huge Christmas Tradition

Sure, Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, but there’s one seasonal pastime she’s clueless about.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer was unaware of “white elephant parties” until a reporter for People explained them to her during an interview about her thoughts on various festive traditions.

Carey drew a blank when asked about “white elephant parties,” which, for the uninitiated, are parties where people trade bizarre, tacky or unwanted gifts with each other.

However, her response was sort of a gift in itself.

“I don’t know of said White Elephant Gift Party. Can you tell me about it?” Mariah asked.

Once the reporter explained the concept, Mariah admitted she had never participated in one, but added: “I’m always looking for a new game. Something’s fun, it’s good.”

However, she didn’t seem to be a fan of “secret Santa” gift exchanges.

“It’s just like, why? I don’t know,” she said.

Perhaps she just has other things to focus in December. Her holiday hit All I Want For Christmas Is You is currently the number two song in the US, after Brenda Lee’s Rocking Around The Christmas Tree.